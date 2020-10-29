https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Mr-Cooper-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15684798.php
Mr Cooper: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
COPPELL, Texas (AP) _ Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $209 million.
On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.76 per share.
The reinsurance company posted revenue of $872 million in the period.
Mr Cooper shares have risen 78% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 80% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COOP
