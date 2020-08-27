Movado: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) _ Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $6.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Paramus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The watchmaker posted revenue of $88.5 million in the period.

Movado shares have decreased 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 57% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOV