Motorcar Parts: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) _ Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $865,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Torrance, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 28 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $125.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $127.7 million.

Motorcar Parts expects full-year revenue of $539 million.

Motorcar Parts shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

