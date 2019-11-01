Moog: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $45.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $765.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $179.7 million, or $5.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.9 billion.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $5.35 to $5.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $3 billion.

Moog shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

