China lifts COVID lockdown in Xi’an, tests 2M in Beijing Jan. 23, 2022 Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 2:33 a.m.
1 of5 In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a child gets a throat swab for the COVID-19 test at a residential area in Fengtai District in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. People in a Beijing district with some 2 million residents were ordered Sunday to undergo mass coronavirus testing following a series of infections as China tightened anti-disease controls ahead of the Winter Olympics. (Tang Rufeng/Xinhua via AP) Tang Rufeng/AP Show More Show Less
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents line up to get a throat swab for the COVID-19 test at a residential area in Fengtai District in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. People in a Beijing district with some 2 million residents were ordered Sunday to undergo mass coronavirus testing following a series of infections as China tightened anti-disease controls ahead of the Winter Olympics. (Tang Rufeng/Xinhua via AP)
4 of5 Volunteers wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus chat each others at an information booth for Beijing Winter Olympics Games at Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities lifted a monthlong lockdown on the northern city of Xi’an and its 13 million residents Monday as infections subside ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in less than two weeks.
In Beijing, the 2 million residents of Fengtai district underwent testing following the discovery of more than three dozen cases in the capital. Targeted testing was being conducted at residential communities in six other districts.