Monsanto CEO and others to leave after Bayer takeover

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Monsanto Chairman and CEO Hugh Grant will leave the company after it's acquired by Germany's Bayer AG.

The St. Louis company said Monday that Grant will work to see the $57 billion deal through and oversee operations before it closes. Bayer expects the deal to close in the second quarter.

A number of Monsanto's top executives will depart with Grant as well.

Monsanto shareholders approved a bid from the pharmaceutical and chemical business in December.

Monsanto sells seeds and crop protection chemicals to the agricultural sector.