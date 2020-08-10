Momenta: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) on Monday reported a loss of $57 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $6.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.8 million.

Momenta shares have increased 67% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

