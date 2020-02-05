Misonix: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Misonix Inc. (MSON) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Farmingdale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The maker of minimally invasive ultrasonic surgical devices for spine surgery posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period.

Misonix shares have declined nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.93, a fall of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

