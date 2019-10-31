Minerals Technologies: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $38 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.06 per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $449.3 million in the period.

Minerals Technologies shares have fallen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.50, a decrease of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTX