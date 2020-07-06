MiMedx: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Monday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.99. A year ago, they were trading at $4.35.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDXG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDXG