https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Merchants-Bancorp-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14579167.php
Merchants Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $20.3 million.
The bank, based in Carmel, Indiana, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $70.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.5 million, beating Street forecasts.
Merchants Bancorp shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.01, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBIN
View Comments