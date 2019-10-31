Medical Properties: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $147.5 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 32 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $89.8 million, or 20 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $224.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206 million.

Medical Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.56 to $1.58 per share.

The company's shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPW