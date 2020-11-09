McDonald's: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ McDonald's Corp. (MCD) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.76 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.35. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The world's biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.37 billion.

McDonald's shares have climbed roughly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 9%. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

