Mayville Engineering: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) _ Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mayville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $91.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.2 million.

Mayville Engineering shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.87, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

