Maxim: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $130.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $542.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $540 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Maxim expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $540 million to $580 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $567.3 million.

Maxim shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $60.01, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MXIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MXIM