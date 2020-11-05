Maui Land & Pineapple: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) _ Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $633,000 in its third quarter.

The Lahaina, Hawaii-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

Maui Land & Pineapple shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

