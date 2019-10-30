Mattel and GE march higher while Yum, C.H. Robinson slip
Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday.
Mattel Inc., up $1.46 to $12.02
The toy maker handily beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts on strong sales of its Barbie and Hot Wheels brands.
General Electric Co., up $1.04 to $10.11
The industrial conglomerate raised its forecast for a key measure of profitability following a surprisingly good third-quarter report.
Crocs Inc., up $5.21 to $38.53
The footwear maker solidly topped Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.
PriceSmart Inc., up $2.54 to $74.29
The warehouse club operator's fiscal fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations.
Johnson & Johnson, up $3.72 to $132.84
The consumer products maker said new testing of a batch of baby powder that was recently recalled did not show any traces of asbestos.
Molson Coors Brewing Co., down $1.69 to $53
The brewer is consolidating some operations and cutting jobs as part of a broad restructuring plan.
Yum Brands Inc., down $6.38 to $103.34
The owner of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC chains reported surprisingly weak third-quarter profit and sales.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., down $13.44 to $77.08
The trucking company's third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.