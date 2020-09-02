Matrix Service: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $5.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $195.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.1 million, or $1.24 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

Matrix Service shares have declined 62% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.78, a fall of 53% in the last 12 months.

