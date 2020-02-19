Masimo: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52.9 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $247.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $196.2 million, or $3.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $937.8 million.

Masimo expects full-year earnings to be $3.56 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.03 billion.

Masimo shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $182.23, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

