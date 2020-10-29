Martin Marietta: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $294.4 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $4.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.76 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.24 billion.

Martin Marietta shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLM