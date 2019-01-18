Markets Right Now: Stocks gain as US-China trade hopes rise

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing higher Friday as renewed hopes for progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China contribute to optimism on Wall Street.

Bloomberg News reported that China's government offered to buy more goods and services from the U.S., potentially eliminating its trade deficit by 2024. Technology and industrial companies made some of the top gains, while banks rose after more of them posted strong fourth-quarter reports.

Deere & Co. jumped 2.8 percent and Microsoft gained 1.5 percent.

Electric car maker Tesla fell 12 9percent after saying it will cut 7 percent of its jobs.

Timberland maker VF jumped 12.4 percent after raising its annual forecasts.

The S&P 500 index climbed 34 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,670.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336 points, or 1.4 percent, to 24,706. The Nasdaq composite added 72 points, or 1 percent, to 7,157.

---------------------------------

--------------------------------

