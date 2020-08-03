Marathon Petroleum: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) _ Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.86 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $15.2 billion in the period.

Marathon Petroleum shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 1%. The stock has dropped 31% in the last 12 months.

