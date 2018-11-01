https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/MannKind-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13354171.php
MannKind: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) _ MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4.5 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $1.81. A year ago, they were trading at $3.29.
