Macy's: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Macy's Inc. (M) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $86 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $5.55 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.63 billion.

Macy's expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3.05 per share.

Macy's shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has declined 52% in the last 12 months.

