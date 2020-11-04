MacroGenics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.3 million.

MacroGenics shares have risen 93% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNX