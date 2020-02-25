Macquarie: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (MIC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 90 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $424 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $156 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

Macquarie shares have increased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 10% in the last 12 months.

