MMA Capital Management: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The investment firm posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9 million.

MMA Capital Management shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.50, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

