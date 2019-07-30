MKS Instruments: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.7 million.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $474.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $487.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to $1.02.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $415 million to $465 million for the fiscal third quarter.

MKS Instruments shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $89.07, a fall of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

