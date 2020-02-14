MGM Growth: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Las Vegas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $177.5 million, or 58 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 57 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $25.9 million, or 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $225.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.2 million.

The company's shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGP