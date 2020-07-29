M/A-Com: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) _ M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $137.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 40 cents.

M/A-Com shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.28, an increase of 86% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSI