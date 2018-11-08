Loxo: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.26 per share.

The developer of cancer treatments posted revenue of $42.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.1 million.

Loxo shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

