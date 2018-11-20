Lowe's: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Lowe's Cos. (LOW) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $629 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $17.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.33 billion.

Lowe's expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.08 to $5.13 per share.

Lowe's shares have dropped almost 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 1 percent. The stock has risen 14 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOW