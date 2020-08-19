Lowe's: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Lowe's Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.83 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.74. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $3.75 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $27.3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.85 billion.

Lowe's shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 5%. The stock has climbed 66% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOW