Louisiana-Pacific: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $33 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $585 million in the period.

Louisiana-Pacific shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPX