Long-term mortgage rates dip; 30-year at 3-year low of 3.49%

In this Sept. 3, 2019 photo a sign rests in front of a newly constructed home, in Westwood, Mass. On Thursday, Sept. 5, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. In this Sept. 3, 2019 photo a sign rests in front of a newly constructed home, in Westwood, Mass. On Thursday, Sept. 5, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. Photo: Steven Senne, AP Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Long-term mortgage rates dip; 30-year at 3-year low of 3.49% 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, with the average on the key 30-year loan reaching its lowest point in nearly three years.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on the 30-year mortgage declined to 3.49% from 3.58% last week. The average rate hasn't been that low since October 2016. A year ago, it stood at 4.54%.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped to 3% from 3.06% last week.

Mortgage rates have fallen sharply as a slowing global economy and tensions from the trade war between the US and China have caused interest rates on government bonds to tumble. The yields on government bonds influence long-term mortgage rates.