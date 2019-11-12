LogicBio Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

LogicBio Therapeutics shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOGC