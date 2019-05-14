LogicBio Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

LogicBio Therapeutics shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year.

