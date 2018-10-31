Littelfuse: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $53.5 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $439.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.92 to $2.06.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $408 million to $420 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Littelfuse shares have decreased 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFUS