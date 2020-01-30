Lilly: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.5 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $6.11 billion in the period.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $23.7 billion to $24.2 billion.

Lilly shares have climbed 6.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LLY