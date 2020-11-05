Lifetime Brands: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) _ Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $13.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Garden City, New York-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $224.8 million in the period.

Lifetime Brands shares have risen 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

