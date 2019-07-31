Life Storage: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Life Storage Inc. (LSI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsville, New York, said it had funds from operations of $66.1 million, or $1.42 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.41 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $40.7 million, or 87 cents per share.

The self storage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $145 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Life Storage expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.42 to $1.46. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted FFO per share of $1.46.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.56 to $5.63 per share.

The company's shares have increased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $97.49, an increase of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSI