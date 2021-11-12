UN envoy sounds alarm on Lebanese crises, rising poverty SARAH EL DEEB, Associated Press Nov. 12, 2021 Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 2:46 p.m.
1 of6 Olivier De Schutter, the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, speaks during an interview with Associated Press, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. De Schutter said Lebanon is a failing state that has failed its population struggling with an unprecedented situation of converging crises that have quickly impoverished the population of the once middle-class family. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Olivier De Schutter, the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, speaks during an interview with Associated Press, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. De Schutter said Lebanon is a failing state that has failed its population struggling with an unprecedented situation of converging crises that have quickly impoverished the population of the once middle-class family. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A supporter of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group raises is fist and cheers, as he listens to a speech of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who appears via a video link, during a rally marking Hezbollah Martyr's Day, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Nasrallah described the war in Yemen as absurd and an aggression during a speech which is the first since Saudi Arabia and several gulf nations withdrew their ambassadors from Beirut over comments by a Lebanese Cabinet minister regarding the war in Yemen. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 In this photo released by the Lebanese Parliament media office, Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi speaks to journalists after his meeting with the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Kordahi at the heart of the crisis with Saudi Arabia said Friday he has not received guarantees to ensure his resignation would lead to resolving a brewing diplomatic spat with Gulf nations. (Hassan Ibrahim, Lebanese Parliament media office via AP) HOGP/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon is a failing state that has also failed its people, leaving them struggling with converging crises that have impoverished the population and eroded trust in authorities, a U.N. expert said Friday.
Olivier De Schutter, the U.N. special rapporteur on poverty, sounded the alarm at the end of a 12-day visit to Lebanon. In an interview with The Associated Press, he said it is critical that Lebanese politicians realize they cannot rely indefinitely on foreign aid and humanitarian assistance.