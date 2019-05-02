Lamar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had funds from operations of $98.9 million, or 99 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $51.2 million, or 51 cents per share.

The outdoor and transit advertising company, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, posted revenue of $384.5 million in the period.

The company's shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

