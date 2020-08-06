La Jolla Pharmaceutical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (LJPC) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.28. A year ago, they were trading at $8.48.

