LSC Communications: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ LSC Communications (LKSD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 74 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The print and print-related services provider posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $971 million.

LSC Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.85 billion.

LSC Communications shares have fallen 44 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 51 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LKSD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LKSD