LRAD: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ LRAD Corp. (GNSS) on Monday reported a loss of $78,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $7.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $2.8 million, or 8 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $37 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.54. A year ago, they were trading at $2.51.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNSS