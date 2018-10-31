LHC: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $21.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

LHC expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion.

LHC shares have climbed 49 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $91.47, an increase of 37 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHCG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHCG