LCI: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) _ LCI Industries (LCII) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $68.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $827.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $793.3 million.

LCI shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

