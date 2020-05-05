Kopin: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its first quarter.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The maker of wearable technologies posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 59 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.32.

