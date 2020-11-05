Kirkland Lake Gold: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $202 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The gold producer posted revenue of $632.8 million in the period.

Kirkland Lake Gold shares have climbed almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 3% in the last 12 months.

